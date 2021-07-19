Banbury canal boat trips re-start after a summer of excursions were cancelled because of Covid
Boat trips in a narrowboat from the Tooley's Boatyard in Banbury begin again this weekend after a frustrating month of cancellations due to Covid.
The boatyard has announced it will be fully open on Saturdays from this weekend, July 24, for the Boatyard Experience and boat trips on the Dancing Duck.
The canal trips were due to begin on June 26 but had to be abandoned at the last moment when the Government decided to postpone the relaxation of the Covid rules.
With today's full relaxation of rules, the 40-minute Dancing Duck trips begin again on Saturday and will continue every Saturday until the end of September.
Bookings can me made at the boatyard website here
The purpose-built, 39ft long Dancing Duck was built at Tooley’s in 2007 and side launched into the canal on the July 7, 2007 - the first time that a boat has been sideways launched for 90 years. Dancing Duck is 39ft long, 7ft wide and semi traditional in style so some passengers can sit with the steerer. The front cockpit can be fully enclosed with a canopy.