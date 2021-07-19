Banbury canal boat trips re-start after a summer of excursions were cancelled because of Covid

The Dancing Duck which will take visitors on trips along the canal every Saturday until the end of September

The boatyard has announced it will be fully open on Saturdays from this weekend, July 24, for the Boatyard Experience and boat trips on the Dancing Duck.

The canal trips were due to begin on June 26 but had to be abandoned at the last moment when the Government decided to postpone the relaxation of the Covid rules.

With today's full relaxation of rules, the 40-minute Dancing Duck trips begin again on Saturday and will continue every Saturday until the end of September.

Bookings can me made at the boatyard website here