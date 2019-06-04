Banbury campaigner and voluntary worker Peter Burrows dies, aged 81

A man who gave countless hours to serve and care for others has died after a struggle with his own ill health.

Peter Burrows, 81, passed away with his family around him on Saturday.

Mr Burrows was best known in recent years for his dedication to the Horton General Hospital and was a senior member of the Keep the Horton General group.

But a lifetime’s work in the community was wide and covered many aspects of caring.

Peter was born in Worcester to Jack and Bess Burrows. He went to school in Colwyn Bay.

Daughter Jo said: “He completed his National Service in Malaya and was a proud member of the National Malaya and Borneo Veterans Association.

“He moved to Banbury where he met and married Jean in 1961. Since then he has lived in the same house in Twyford where they made their family home bringing up me and my sister Kate.”

Mr Burrows was keen on amateur dramatics being a member of Banbury Operatic, a founding member of Adderbury Theatre Workshop and joining productions by Banbury Cross Players and Blessed George Napier School.

He cared devotedly for Jean during a prolonged illness which led to involvement in Banbury Carers, meeting the Princess Royal on several occasions to highlight the plight of carers.

Mr Burrows worked in voluntary patient transport and cooked for St Francis Church day centre. More recently he turned his attentions to supporting the Keep the Horton General Campaign feeling this vital service cared for Banbury and surrounding area.

He chaired Adderbury Conservation Action Group for many years speaking out against projects he and his fellow campaigners felt would be detrimental to Adderbury.

“He may have ruffled feathers but always with the best of intentions and those who knew him well balanced this against the kind and compassionate man that they knew him to be,” said his daughter.

Peter was a keen sportsman. In his heyday he played rugby and was a very proficient golfer.

Charlotte Bird of KTHG said: “Peter was a valued member of KTHG with a unique sense of humour and he was never afraid to stand up for what he believed was right.

“He did his bit to help mental health services too making a donation to Restore, which helps people recovering from mental health issues.”

He will be greatly missed by his daughters, their husbands and his grandchildren, brother Michael, all his friends and maybe even his adversaries.

After a private cremation, there will be a celebration of his life on Monday, June 17 at St Francis Church, Banbury at 2pm. Contact Ed Frost and Daughters on 01295 404004.