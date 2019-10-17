Banbury campaign group says people should have been told about survey weeks ago

The deadline for a survey on how our hospital services will be run up to 2025 has been extended after a Banbury Guardian appeal.

The paper was notified about the survey by a vigilant member of Keep the Horton General (KTHG) who discovered it on the day of the deadline for responses.

The graphic used by Oxford University Hospitals NHS Trust for its survey

Oxford University Hospitals NHS Trust (OUH) says it hopes it will inform their strategy for the next five years.

And last Friday after a request by the paper, the OUH extended the deadline for a week until tomorrow (Friday).

KTHG chairman Keith Strangwood criticised Oxford hospital bosses for running a survey ‘very few knew about’.

“All through this frustrating process of watching the Horton maternity being downgraded, beds closed and intensive care reduced, the trust and Oxfordshire Clinical Commissioning Group (OCCG) have reassured us we will be consulted on developments and that there will be a spirit of inclusion and trust in the future,” he said.

OUH said the appeal for opinion was not released to local papers, radio or television.

But it was sent to all OUH governors (including Keith Strangwood), all trust members who have indicated they would be willing to take part in surveys, all patient groups linked to OUH, Oxfordshire Health Overview and Scrutiny Committee, HealthWatch and the OCCG to send onto their contacts.

However Mr Strangwood, who was an OUH governor at the time, says he did not receive the survey. “The fact we got to know about this survey on the day of the deadline doesn’t give us confidence,” he said. “It seems very few knew about it.”

An OUH spokesman said: “We are refreshing our strategy for the next five years so all staff working at (our hospitals) and in services in other community locations have a common purpose and direction in order to provide safe and high quality care.

“We are keen to gather the views of patients and the public in Oxfordshire and beyond which is why we launched an online survey in September.

“The input we gather will help inform development of our strategic plan and the key priorities from the perspectives of the patients and populations we serve.”

Sophie Hammond, a KTHG researcher, said: “They have obviated a vast proportion of their stakeholders in the approach they took to advertise this survey.

“The trust has highly paid communications professionals who failed to disseminate this in anything like an acceptable or representative fashion and it suggests wanting a select number of pro-trust answers.

“There appeared to be no ‘offline’ advertising and only people who are pretty engaged with public affairs tend to use Twitter,” she said.

“Once again it sends a message that the trust only pretends to want genuine feedback but doesn’t actually want to listen to unpalatable truths.

“They really need to be held accountable for their engagement processes which are at best incompetent and at worst, disingenuous.

“The trouble is their own hierarchy, the board, doesn’t understand the complexities of internet-age communication and marketing,” she said.

“It reinforces the suspicion here that they deliberately neglect to engage meaningfully with stakeholders. The survey was extremely difficult to find. I looked in the patient feedback section, searched terms like ‘survey’ and ‘five year strategy’ and nothing comes up.”

See https://forms.gle/TxS6BhRUezt4NcoQ6