Banbury Camera Club’s showcase expo

Banbury Camera Club is already in preparation for its 16th annual photographic exhibition at the Michael Heseltine Gallery at Chenderit School which takes place next month.

Over 100 framed and mounted prints will be on display, the majority of which will be on sale.

Kingfisher by Derek Lane

For the 14th consecutive year, Katharine House Hospice will benefit from each purchase.

Club chair Ian Draper said: “It is a privilege to be part of such a friendly and talented club whose members produce such stunning photography, seemingly improving year on year.

“We are so fortunate to be able to exhibit our work in such a superb gallery and delighted to be supporting such a vital local charity.”

Visitors will be invited to vote for their favourite photograph with a prize for the winning photographer.

A Minor Disagreement by Barry Boswell

The exhibition will run from Tuesday, November 5 until Friday, November 8, between 10am and 4pm, and on November 9 and 10, between 11am and 4pm.

Entry to the public exhibition is free.

For more information visit banburycameraclub.org.uk/