Banbury Camera Club members’ work to be showcased in art exhibition

Banbury Camera Club is holding its 17th annual photographic exhibition in The Heseltine Gallery at Chenderit School, Middleton Cheney.

There are over 100 framed and mounted prints on display, the majority of which will be for sale, with, for the 15th year, Katharine House Hospice benefitting from each purchase.

The exhibition runs from Tuesday November 2 to Thursday November 11, from 10am to 4pm on weekdays, and on Saturday and Sunday November 6 and 7 from 11am to 4pm. Entry to the exhibition is free and club members will be present during the weekend opening to welcome visitors.

Organiser Charles Binns said: “After a year’s gap caused by the pandemic, it’s great to be back in this superb gallery with another excellent show of members’ work. It covers a wide range of photography – natural history, landscapes, portraits and architecture, for example, as well as a monochrome section. It is a privilege to be able to exhibit our work in such a superb gallery and we are pleased to be supporting such a vital local charity as Katharine House Hospice.”

Club members provide the photographs for the annual Katharine House Hospice calendar, and that is on sale during the exhibition.

The Heseltine Gallery, based in Chenderit School, is a vibrant contemporary arts venue and the only purpose-built art gallery in south Northamptonshire. The welcoming gallery showcases the work of local, regional and national artists and craftspeople, and works closely with this popular visual arts school and its students.

For more information about The Heseltine Gallery see its website here: https://www.theheseltinegallery.org.uk/

Banbury Camera Club, founded in 1946, welcomes all who have an interest in photography, and offers a wide variety of activities and speakers at their regular Monday night meetings.

For more information on the Banbury Camera Club see its website here: https://banburycameraclub.org.uk/

1. Mr Grumpy by Chris Baldwin, which will be part of the Banbury Camera Club's exhibition held at The Heseltine Gallery Photo: By Chris Baldwin Photo Sales

2. Chesterton Mill by Neil Meredith, which will be part of the Banbury Camera Club's exhibition held at The Heseltine Gallery Photo: By Neil Meredith Photo Sales

3. Kaleidoscope by Gareth Morgan, which will be part of the Banbury Camera Club exhibition held at The Heseltine Gallery Photo: By Gareth Morgan Photo Sales

4. A photo entitled Lone Tree, Buttermere by Les Hughes from the Banbury Camera Club's exhibition soon to be at The Heseltine Gallery in Middleton Cheney Photo: Photo by Les Hughes Photo Sales