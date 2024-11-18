Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Banbury businesswoman (and singer) welcomed an esteemed Thai monk to the town to bless her new health spa and its staff.

Bowvy Fankat is proprietor of Thai House Spa in Broad Street Banbury but is also recognised as the UK's number one Thai singing artist and one of the most respected members of the UK Anglo Thai community.

She welcomed the esteemed Luang Udomthap Sirikutto, a highly internationally respected Thai Buddhist monk, to her spa during his busy visit to the UK.

Luang Pu Udomthap offered a special blessing and emphasised the positive impact of Thai massage on physical, mental, and spiritual well-being.

Bowvy Fankat a top Thai singer and also owner of the new Banbury spa - is pictured outside the Broad Street premises

Chris Warman, Bowvy’s husband, said: “His lifetime dedication to learning various disciplines of Buddhism, the Dharma and meditation – along with the wisdom inherited from many great teachers - adds profound significance to this blessing.”

Bowvy actively participates in Thai festivals and cultural events across the UK, showcasing her talents and fostering cultural pride.

She dedicates her time to fundraising efforts for Thai temples and supports women’s organisations in the UK, aiming to empower and uplift women in her community through her charitable activities.

Bowvy moved to Banbury from London to create a welcoming environment that offers authentic Thai wellness services while fostering a sense of community and cultural exchange.

Esteemed Buddhist monk Luang Udomthap Sirikutto blesses a follower at the new Thai House Spa in Banbury's Broad Street

She hopes to elevate the image of Thai Spas throughout the country and promote a deeper understanding of the healing benefits of traditional Thai massage alongside the rich cultural practices that accompany it.

This grounding in family values influences her work and the passion she brings to both her spa and singing career, her husband says.

Thai House Spa boasts a team of highly trained, award-winning therapists who regularly attend national and international training programmes.

They are accredited by organisations including the School of Thai Massage and Spa and the Thai International Medical Services Society.

Traditional Thai massage combines stretching and energy work to promote physical and mental well-being, enhancing flexibility and relieving tension.

With roots 2,500 years old, Thai massage was traditionally practiced by monks in temples.

It forms a key component of Traditional Thai Medicine, integrating herbal remedies and spiritual healing principles. For more information contact 01295 251434.