Banbury businesses recognise and support unpaid carers with raffle event

Businesses from around Banbury recognised and supported local unpaid carers by donating to Carers Oxfordshire’s cream tea raffle event.

As part of its annual Carers Week (June 5–11), the Carers Oxfordshire charity, which supports unpaid carers in the county, hosted a cream tea event with raffle prizes donated by local businesses for some of the carers.

The theme for this year’s event was recognising and supporting carers in the community, so Banbury area adviser Christine Stanbridge and outreach worker Moira Collier reached out to local businesses for their support.

Moira said: " We approached many Banbury businesses to ask for raffle prize donations and were overwhelmed by the response we received. Despite the cost-of-living crisis, which has affected all of these local businesses, the generosity shown has been amazing."

The group held a cream tea event for a regular carer group, which Moira supports with Sarah Hogben, a social prescriber at the Banbury Cross Health Centre.

The raffle was supported by Banbury Fish Bar, Jenny’s Restaurant, Tesco’s, Banbury Tea Rooms, F Hinds, The Secret Garden, The Entertainer, The Fragrance Shop, POP, Waitrose, Waterstones, The Body Shop, The Game Room, Nando's, and The Light Cinema.

Moira and Christine both said: "We would like to say a huge thank you to Humphris Funeral Manager Emma Hollis, who not only donated two gift cards for The Light Cinema and Nando’s, but she also secured us other prizes too.

"Mandy Merry, the community champion at Morrisons, was also amazing; she donated all of the cream teas and raffle prizes too."

Everyone who has won a prize in the raffle will be notified by Friday June 16.

Sarah Hogben from the Banbury Cross Health Centre with Carer Oxfordshire's outreach worker Moira Collier.

Carers Oxfordshire supports unpaid carers that look after partners, children, relatives, siblings, and even friends or neighbours.