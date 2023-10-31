News you can trust since 1838
Banbury businesses invited to share thoughts on what they need from council

Banbury businesses have been invited to take an online survey that will outline what they need from Cherwell District Council to prosper.
By Jack Ingham
Published 31st Oct 2023, 09:54 GMT
Updated 31st Oct 2023, 09:54 GMT
Local businesses have been invited to take part in the council’s business needs survey to help the council better understand what is needed.

The survey will gather information on changing business conditions and views on skills, infrastructure, sustainability, and other factors affecting businesses potential growth.

Cllr Donna Ford, portfolio holder for regeneration, said: “Understanding what our businesses need will help us tailor support through our UK Shared Prosperity Funded projects. With the right insights, we can launch the right initiatives supporting business, jobs, and economic growth.

Banbury businesses have been invited to take part in a survey by Cherwell District Council.Banbury businesses have been invited to take part in a survey by Cherwell District Council.
"I urge all businesses to contribute so we fully understand how we can support them to grow and flourish.”

The results from the survey will shape how the council spends £1.8 million of government funding to boost local businesses and build up local communities.

The survey is available at, www.cherwell.gov.uk/business-needs-survey

