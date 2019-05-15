Banbury business woman’s fight for children’s cabinet minister

A Banbury business owner and champion of children’s health and wellbeing is supporting a nationwide campaign to appoint a cabinet minister for children and young people.

Tamsin Brewis, owner of Banbury-based children’s swimming school, Water Babies Bucks and Beds, is backing the Children First campaign, which has been headed up by Steve Franks, CEO of Water Babies UK. He is calling for the creation of a cabinet minister role to give children a political voice.

Tamsin said: “Our children are fast becoming the least healthy generation in living memory and this is mainly down to access to technology, leading to inactivity, obesity and mental health issues.

“Not enough is being done to ensure our children are getting the best start in life, they deserve the support of a designated authoritative voice to drive policies which will improve their future.”

The campaign, launched at the House of Commons this year, is quickly gathering momentum, with a petition having already gained over 3,500 signatures.

It has also attracted the support of the children’s commissioner for England, Anne Longfield, and CEO of the Royal Society for Public Health, Shirley Cramer, in addition to celebrities such as Peter Andre, a long-time champion of children’s charities.

Tamsin, who also attended the launch event, said: “In essence, the role we’re campaigning for would work in a similar way as the best interests of women are dealt with by the current cabinet minister for women and equalities.

“Although there is already a junior ministerial post within government – the minister of state for children, young people and families – this post doesn’t carry enough authority to pass regulations which benefit children in a wider sense.

“Of course, these things take time but getting this issue in front of policy makers at a higher level will hopefully help us achieve our goal.

“We need just 10,000 signatures to get a response from parliament so we’re doing all that we can to raise our profile and gain the support of the public.”

With the second phase of the campaign due to come into effect, Steve Franks will shortly be meeting with other campaigners to discuss how to gather more momentum for the campaign.

As Children First and Water Babies approach the half-way mark of signatures required to be considered by parliament, Tamsin is hoping for the support of Banbury residents.

Tamsin said: “Every voice counts – please help us make a change for the future by signing the petition.”

To sign the petition click here.