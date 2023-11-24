Banbury business teams up with charity to host Christmas meal for older people facing loneliness

A Banbury area business has teamed up with a local charity to hold a Christmas meal for older people facing loneliness and isolation.

Bibby Financial Services (BFS) is teaming up with Age UK Oxfordshire to hold its third annual Christmas lunch at the business's base just outside of Adderbury.

Around 100 people will be transported to the event, which includes a two-course meal, refreshments, and entertainment courtesy of local school choirs.

Becky Gilkes, organiser and business improvement manager at BFS, said: “One in five older people in Oxfordshire say they feel lonely, and for this community, Christmas and the festive periods are often the most difficult time of the year.

Last year's Christmas lunch event at Bibby Financial Services.

"As a business, we’re committed to supporting the local communities in which we live and work, and we’re pleased to be able to bring some festive joy as part of our Christmas lunch event.”

The event will also include a magician, a prize draw, and Christmas treats for all attendees to ensure that no one leaves the meal without a smile on their face.

Jackie Roberts, Cherwell locality team manager at Age UK Oxfordshire, commented: “With the cost-of-living crisis significantly impacting those on lower incomes, such as older people, this event is more important than ever.

"Not only does it provide guests with a fantastic Christmas meal and entertainment, it also provides opportunities for them to meet new people and to make friendships with others in the local community.”