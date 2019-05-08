Banbury business referral group raises thousands for charity

More than £3,000 was raised for charity in a Banbury business referral group’s first year.

BRG split the money between Katharine House Hospice and Maggie’s Cancer Care Centre in Oxford.

The group, set up by painter and decorator Dave Green in April, 2018, asks for a donation to its charity fund after each successful referral.

Mr Green said: “Very good business is being done in the group and we’re also helping charities so it’s great.

"It’s working really well, everyone that comes to the meetings absolutely loves it, the vibe is very good so we will grow and grow.”

The group has around 30 members so far with a variety of expertise, from tradesmen and will writers to accountants and travel agents, and meets twice a month, usually at Bloxham Mill Business Centre.

For more information, email info@brguk.com