Banbury business raises £800 at Macmillan Coffee Morning event

The DCS Group in Banbury hosted a Macmillan Coffee Morning event on Friday September 24. (Pictured: Georgia Pemberton, Martin Jones, Julie Price and Jasmin Vannozzi.

A Macmillan Coffee Morning event saw £400 raised from a bake sale hosted by the DCS Group in Banbury on Friday September 24.

The DCS Group agreed to match the total raised for a total of £800 to go to the Macmillan Cancer Support charity from the annual coffee morning event. The DCS Group had 35 cakes donated for the coffee morning event from their Banbury and Redditch offices.

DCS Group businessman Martin Jones is running the London Marathon with his daughter, Caroline, to help Macmillan Cancer Support, and he wore his Macmillan Cancer Support shirt for the coffee morning event.

Cakes at the Macmillan Coffee Morning event hosted by the DCS Group in Banbury

Martin said: It’s was a terrific social occasion which everyone I spoke to said they thoroughly enjoyed."

The Banbury Guardian published a story about Martin Jones and his daughter running the London Marathon together for Macmillan Cancer Support.

To see the story you can use the following web link: https://www.banburyguardian.co.uk/news/people/banbury-father-and-daughter-to-run-london-marathon-together-in-aid-of-macmillan-cancer-support-charity-3395132