Banbury business manager heads back to school

Eighteen years since attending formal education a Banbury business manager went back to school to earn a diploma.

Hitesh Ravrani, who runs Toni and Guy hair salon on Broad Street, has earned a Diploma in Leadership and Management from Durham University.

Hitesh said: “It was an 18-month program. It was hard but it was worth it. It will help me run the business more smoothly.”

Hitesh took over the salon in 2017 and has turned its fortune around in that time. He also manages the JH Hair and Beauty which has won the Banbury Guardian’s Salon of the Year two times during his seven years in charge. Despite his demonstrable success Hitesh feels the skills learned during his diploma will further benefit his businesses.

“Everything I learned, the knowledge that I have I can transfer into the salon. It’s more to do with how to deal with the day to day problems and how to deal with staff problems as well,” said Hitesh.

Hitesh regularly hones his hairdressing skills with industry recognised training but may again look to more formal education pathways.

“I’m quite fascinated by management education, this is the top education I have done but I wouldn’t mind doing more to help the salon.”