Banbury business joins Katharine House Hospice bake-off challenge fundraiser

A Banbury business has joined the Katharine House Hospice competitive bake-off challenge to raise money for people affected by life-limiting illnesses.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Budding bakers at Walraven, a company on Wildmere Road in Banbury that produces and sells installation solutions for various industries, have challenged themselves to raise money for the hospice’s autumn Care for a Cuppa scheme.

The scheme asks novice and seasoned bakers to either host a fundraising coffee morning or cake sale or, like Walraven employees, take on a bake-off challenge to raise as much as they can.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Banbury Guardian within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sarah Young, Walraven HR, training, and payroll advisor, said: "Walraven Ltd has been a supporter of Katharine House for many years, organising several fundraising activities in the past, such as parachuting jumps, taking part in the hospice’s moonlight walks, and sponsoring their Christmas cards.

Phillip Handley and Sarah Young from Walraven get ready for their big bake off for Katharine House.

"When I saw the Care for a Cuppa fundraiser, I knew it could be another way that we could help with all the vital fundraising that Katharine House do."

Community engagement manager at the Katharine House Hospice, Roseann Thompson, said: "Care for a Cuppa is perfect for bringing people together, either at school, at work, or in the community. But it can also be a great way to have a bit of healthy (or unhealthy) competition.

"We’re so grateful to Walraven for taking part in our scheme and would love to hear from more likeminded organisations wanting to sign up to this mouth-watering money-maker!"