Banbury business joins Katharine House Hospice bake-off challenge fundraiser
Budding bakers at Walraven, a company on Wildmere Road in Banbury that produces and sells installation solutions for various industries, have challenged themselves to raise money for the hospice’s autumn Care for a Cuppa scheme.
The scheme asks novice and seasoned bakers to either host a fundraising coffee morning or cake sale or, like Walraven employees, take on a bake-off challenge to raise as much as they can.
Sarah Young, Walraven HR, training, and payroll advisor, said: "Walraven Ltd has been a supporter of Katharine House for many years, organising several fundraising activities in the past, such as parachuting jumps, taking part in the hospice’s moonlight walks, and sponsoring their Christmas cards.
"When I saw the Care for a Cuppa fundraiser, I knew it could be another way that we could help with all the vital fundraising that Katharine House do."
Community engagement manager at the Katharine House Hospice, Roseann Thompson, said: "Care for a Cuppa is perfect for bringing people together, either at school, at work, or in the community. But it can also be a great way to have a bit of healthy (or unhealthy) competition.
"We’re so grateful to Walraven for taking part in our scheme and would love to hear from more likeminded organisations wanting to sign up to this mouth-watering money-maker!"
To find out more about the Care for a Cuppa fundraising scheme or the Katharine House Hospice, visit khh.org.uk/Event/care-for-a-cuppa