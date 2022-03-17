Andy and Luke from JDE volunteering at Katharine House shops (Submitted photo)

JDE, whose factory is based in Banbury, has supported Katharine House Hospice through the regular donation of coffee products including Kenco and L’OR, and is celebrating the partnership with a donation £11,070 to the hospice. The Banbury coffee factory also supports the staff with both corporate and employee fundraising throughout the year.

The local business also participates in volunteer days to help maintain the garden and manage the Banbury Katharine House shop, with plans to hold further sessions in the spring where volunteers will support the charity where most needed.

Stephanie Lawless, head of fundraising at Katharine House, said: “We’re incredibly grateful to JDE for its long standing and ongoing support. JDE’s coffee donations have been an important and delicious pick me up for our patients, volunteers and staff for many years, and we’ve regularly enjoyed a steady stream of volunteers from the business.

“Our services at Katharine House are completely free so we rely heavily on the generosity of the local community. This donation will help us to ensure we can carry on providing top quality care for our patients and their families.”

Katharine House provides specialist palliative care for adults with life-limiting conditions across North Oxfordshire, South Warwickshire, and South Northamptonshire, relying on generous donations from local businesses and its local community.

The donations enable the hospice to provide holistic care that considers the physical, emotional, social and spiritual needs of people with life limiting illnesses, helping them make the most of the time they have left and create quality memories with their loved ones.