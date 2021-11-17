Banbury Business Improvement District secures funding to promote the town

A new tourism initiative for Banbury has been launched by Banbury BID, the town’s Business Improvement District. (Image from Banbury BID Tweet)

The project will promote Banbury, its shops, hospitality venues and attractions through advertising in towns and cities within a 50-mile radius of Banbury.

Adverts will be placed on billboards, at selected train stations, supermarkets, and on buses on routes to and from the surrounding area.

The advertising features highlights of Banbury, special events, and will drive interest to the BID’s tourism website - www.experiencebanbury.co.uk as part of a campaign to increase footfall into Banbury town centre and boost the local economy.

The £18,000 campaign is planned to run over the next few months and will be funded by the European Regional Development Fund from Cherwell District Council’s allocation, under the Welcome Back Fund, an HM Government Covid-19 initiative, which is an extension of the earlier Reopening High Streets Safely scheme.

Stuart Moore, the Banbury BID chair said, “The Banbury BID is grateful to have been given the opportunity to put forward project ideas, to the council, for the Welcome Back Fund.

"We are delighted that this project succeeded in securing funding. We are looking forward to seeing the fruits of our labours soon, as we promote the town and encourage visitors to come and enjoy all the wonderful things which Banbury has to offer.”

The terms of the application were very specific, and therefore the money will be spent advertising the town, its businesses, and its attractions. It will have the intention of increasing footfall into Banbury town centre and supporting the local economy.