Banbury business helps fight against food poverty with £500 donation to food bank

The local branch of Euro Car Parts have helped struggling residents by making a £500 donation to the Banbury Community Fridge.
By Jack Ingham
Published 5th Oct 2023, 14:42 BST
Updated 5th Oct 2023, 14:42 BST
Mohsin Riasat and Paige Kay from the store visited the fridge, which is located at the Madni Masjid mosque on Merton Street, today (Thursday October 5) to hand over the money.

The fridge, which has been in operation for almost five years, is open every day and saves supermarket food from landfill waste to feed those struggling with food poverty.

Yasmin Kaduji from the Community Fridge said: “We have a lot of work to do, and your generous donation helps us get that important work done.”

Mohsin and Paige from Banbury Euro Car Parts with the £500 donation.Mohsin and Paige from Banbury Euro Car Parts with the £500 donation.
Currently, the team behind the fridge is reaching out to local businesses in a bid to raise money to find a solution to their issue of storing food.

They have been keeping overstocked food in a gazebo. However, that has now become damaged.

To find out more about the Community Fridge or to make a donation, visit facebook.com/p/Banbury-Community-Fridge-100064564727017/

