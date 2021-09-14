A Banbury business, the Cromwell Lodge Hotel, will host a Macmillan Coffee Morning next week (September 24) as part of the world's biggest coffee morning to benefit the charity Macmillan Cancer Support.

The Cromwell Lodge Hotel in North Bar Street will host the coffee morning from 10am to 3pm on Friday September 24.

Mandy Ranger, the general manager of the Cromwell Lodge Hotel, said: "!We have a cake-bake off, with our very own local hero, Mr David Earle acting as 'chief taster' and judge. There are no prizes to be won, just the satisfaction of knowing you are 'A star baker'. The competition will be tough, as we have our very own 'star baker' little Miss Bethany Kent."

All cakes, which will include Victoria sponge cake, carrot cake and brownies among others will be sold as part of the Macmillan Coffee Morning.

The coffee morning will also include a raffle with the top prize donated by Mr David Earle - a one month gym membership at 'spit and sawdust.' Other raffle prizes also include a large bottle of Gordons gin, a box of chocolates, a bottle of wine, and a £25 beauty voucher.