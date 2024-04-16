Banbury bus station toilets to close next month - the elderly and needy may need to walk to the Cross to spend a penny

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The public conveniences at the bus station will close for good on May 1. Cherwell District Council says it is a cost-cutting move, consulted on as part of the budget-setting process early this year.

Those needing to go to the loo have been told they should go to Castle Quay shopping mall during opening hours, or Banbury Cross, Horsefair toilets.

One unhappy man on Banburyshire Info Facebook page said: “Vulnerable people waiting for a bus - small children, the elderly, people with a learning difficulty, autistic people, those with another temporary or permanent condition? Tese folk can suddenly need facilities without warning - even if they've 'been' within the last hour. Having to race into CQ will only cause them stress and anxiety - not to mention other possible consequences.”

The public conveniences at the Banbury Bus Station will be closed from May 1 as a cost-cutting measure. Picture by Ian Gentles

Another said it would make more sense to close the Cross toilets and one said: “Older people need the loo more. It should be mandatory that councils open toilets and not close them.”

One traveller said: “We need these toilets to stay open. We often use these toilets before we go on our Shearings holidays. The bus station has a lot of coaches pulling into the bus station so their passengers need it to stay open.”

And another said: “According to Google maps it is a ten-minute walk to the cross from the station. If Castle Quay is closed you may have a 20-minute round trip in order to use (the Cross toilets) - extra difficult if you have small children in tow, are elderly or have a condition/disability... and hoping you don't miss your bus...”

Some asked where bus drivers would go. One disabled person said: “I use the disabled one regularly. Some people have bladder or other conditions that mean they can't always wait until they get into the precinct. And then there's the bus drivers that use them too.”

A sign on the toilets warning about the impending closure. Picture by Ian Gentles

One reader thought the move would not help attract visitors. “Thought they trying to get people to town - that’s not going to help at all,” she said.

Another said: “The public are not impressed. We need a campaign to keep them open.”

A Cherwell District Council spokesman said: “The decision to close Banbury bus station toilets was consulted on as part of budget proposals for the 2024-2025 financial year. It was approved by elected members at the full council meeting on February 26.

“The closure was not an easy decision but was part of the savings that helped the council achieve a balanced budget in the face of financial challenges impacted by inflation and the cost of living.

Banbury folk on social media are angry about the impending closure of the toilets. Picture by Ian Gentles

“The council’s approach to public toilets is to continue to fund those which are fully accessible for people with disabilities. We are therefore retaining and continuing to maintain the Changing Places facilities in Bicester, Kidlington and Banbury Horsefair, which was recently refurbished. The nearest alternative facility is at Castle Quay which also includes a Changing Places facility and which will be signposted from the bus station.