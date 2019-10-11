Banbury breakfast club open for business

Banbury Town Mayor, Councillor John Colegrave, officially opened The Cornhill Centre Breakfast Club yesterday, October 10 at The Cornhill Centre in Castle Street.

Run by Royal Voluntary Service staff and volunteers, the club offers a fresh cooked breakfast with toast and hot drink for £6.00 and bacon sandwiches and hot drink for £3.00.

It also offers a place to meet new people, socialise and chat without the pressure to leave once you have finished your meal.

Steve Kilsby, service manager for the Royal Voluntary Service Cornhill Centre, said: “We wanted to provide a warm, welcoming, friendly place for local people to come and start their day with some tasty home-cooked food.

"Typically, the centre is used by older people but the new Breakfast Club is open to everyone. Our chef Peter really enjoyed serving his first orders on our opening day.”

Also attending the event was deputy mayor, Cllr Surinder Dhesi, who said: "The cooked breakfast was brilliant, it was good value and of course they provide a good service of delivering breakfasts to people and businesses within walking distance.

"I would thoroughly recommend the breakfast," she added.

The breakfast club will be open every weekday except Wednesdays, between 8.30am and 10am, with local deliveries available.

Steve added: "We're famously known for working with older people but the RVS has recently dropped its strap line of 'together for older people.' Consequently we are looking at the whole community and this is the first manifestation of that in Banbury.

"We are thinking seriously about how we can provide for the needs of everybody and breakfast seemed to be a no brainer."