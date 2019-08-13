Banbury boy is 'gutted' as his birthday bike is stolen before the big day

A brand new bike, bought for a Banbury boy for his birthday, was stolen from the Spiceball Leisure Centre last Monday (August 5).

The machine, a black Cannondale 2019 Trail 7, had been left in the bike racks while 13-year-old Jay Boyles went for a swim.

Mother Laila Boyles said: “He went there for a swim and when he came out it was gone.

“Whoever it was cut through two bike locks so they knew what they were doing. They must have had big cutters to get through the locks. It was taken between 1.50pm and 3pm.”

"He had been bought the bike early because he was going away for a few days and we wouldn't be able to give it to him then, and it was stolen even before his actual birthday. He is gutted."

Anyone who has any information should call police on 101.