Banbury-born Charles Lester claims his historic 20-bed mansion in Wales has become unsellable due to landslides – including one that nearly killed him and his wife.

Fashion designer Charles and his wife Patricia, who have made clothes for stars such as Barbara Streisand and Adele, originally bought Llanfoist House in Wales for just £9,000 in September 1971.

The stunning Grade II listed property, dating back to 1690, has rocketed in value to £1.2M - but the couple have failed to sell it even after slashing £350k off the price.

Despite the lofty value, the couple say they have been stuck in limbo for decades due to landslides and leaks from a nearby canal.

Charles and Patricia Lester in the garden of the home they cannot sell

The Monmouthshire and Brecon Canal, south of Abergavenny, runs past some 70ft above the property and has caused serious leaks repeatedly over the decades, they say.

Among the most serious was a near fatal landslide in 1975 and another major incident in 2014.

Mr and Mrs Lester, now aged 83 and 82, say decades of living in fear of the canal has not only damaged their mental and physical health but made their home virtually unsellable.

Mr Lester said: "We have been trying to sell the house for the last ten to 12 years. It has ruined our retirement.

The country house in Llanfoist, near Abergavenny, which Banbury-born Charles Lester bought with his wife in the early 1990s for £9,000

"We were going to retire to a home we had built ourselves, by the sea and built for old people. An old couple could have lived in and run it, while still staying in a stunning location.

“We had been working on it since the 1990s - completely rebuilding it. If you give two designers a blank sheet of paper, you get carried away. Sadly, we eventually had to sell it. It was heartbreaking."

Their house, set in six acres of grounds, was once the home of Crawshay Bailey, the MP for Newport, a leading Ironmaster and pioneer of the coal industry as well as a keen promoter of the railways.

The couple say both have heart issues and have suffered years of sleepless nights, stuck in a house too grand for an elderly couple to maintain.

Designers Charles and Patricia Lester, who have made clothes worn by stars such as Barbara Streisand and Adele, pictured in their Welsh mansion home

They accepted an offer of £850,000 for the property - nearly half a million below the house's £1.2m valuation. But even that fell through after the couple failed to find a firm that would certify the property as safe.

Mr and Mrs Lester said they blame the Canal & River Trust (CRT), which took over state-owned British Waterways in 2012.

They claim the trust has been negligent in its maintenance of the canal and say their complaints over the decades haven't been taken seriously.

Mr Lester, who is originally from Banbury, recalled the worst landslide in 1975, in which he and his wife were almost killed.

He said: “We heard a noise and came out of the house to see great jets of water coming out of the bank.

“A mass of 20,000 tonnes or so of water headed straight for us, bringing a tremendous amount of rocks and trees streaming towards where we were standing. My body just froze.

“Luckily, the biggest trees came down first and their roots hit a wall and formed a dam which stopped us getting washed away.”

He added: “The canal was closed in 1960. Back then, it was an extraordinary piece of engineering and there had never been a collapse in its 200 year history. That is how it was when we bought it.

“But then they dredged it for boats with modern propellers and lined the canal with clay. British Waterways kept working their way down - dredging it deeper. We have had all our problems since then.”

According to Mr Lester, the couple complained to the CRT around the time of that incident, five decades ago, but he claimed poor maintenance practices continued. In 2014, deep cracks appeared once again in the banks above the house.

"One of our engineers said if the canal came down it could sweep us away", Mr Lester said.

Mrs Lester said: "“I still suffer sleepless nights. When something as big as the collapse happens and you know it could happen again.

“It’s a nightmare. You become really really stressed, not knowing if you’re going to be bankrupt or even killed. It takes your life up completely."

The Lesters attempted to take the CRT to court, using their housing insurance policy which covered legal costs of up to £100,000.

Mr Lester added: "They took on a top legal firm. They couldn’t afford to lose or it would set a precedent all over the country. They just ran us out of money."

A CRT spokesman said: "The canal is an engineering marvel from the industrial age that attracts visitors from around the world.

"Our charity works hard to keep it open and navigable for people to enjoy and for the benefit of wildlife. We will continue our programme of maintenance and repairs, monitoring for leaks or movement in the canal’s embankments and acting to remedy them as necessary, along the Monmouthshire & Brecon Canal, including at Llanfoist.”

Charles and Patricia have been hand painting, designing and creating couture ladies gowns and interior design fabrics for over 50 years.

Their creations can be seen in the Victoria & Albert Museum, Ohio State University, Phoenix Art Museum and Houston Museum of Fine Arts. Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall visited their studio in 2015.

Their designs have been worn by celebrities including Barbara Streisand, Whoopi Goldberg, HRH the Duchess of Kent and Elizabeth Taylor.