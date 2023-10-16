Banbury born film-maker launches crowdfunding appeal for to preserve unique folk 'treasure trove'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

After Life, Game of Thrones and Worzel Gummidge actor and independent filmmaker, Tim Plester, and his documentary team are raising money in a bid to preserve a unique set of audio and films by Doc Rowe. They record folk traditions from all corners of the British Isles.

Plester and co-director Rob Curry’s documentary has followed Doc Rowe over a calendar year. It has seen the crew travel the length and breadth of the nation from South Queensferry in Scotland to Padstow in Cornwall via Whitby in North Yorkshire.“The Island of Doc Rowe is a timely celebration of the varied working-class communities that doggedly maintain the wyrd-and-wonderful events Doc champions,” said Plester. “It is a patchwork portrait of modern Britain, which offers-up a sense of hope during this increasingly turbulent period of fracture and renewal. It has a well-established interest in traditional roots music and our inland nations' enduring folk customs.”

"Doc has been attending, filming, photographing and recording seasonal folk events across The Britain Isles since 1963 and has accumulated a vast archival treasure trove of audiovisual material; currently housed in a former workhouse in Whitby, North Yorkshire.

"The material stockpiled is an irreplaceable one-of-a-kind document of local traditions and vernacular culture spanning the past 60 years. Our documentary will be a celebration of the people and events Doc has documented, as well as of Doc himself as he searches for a permanent home for his life’s work.

“We were motivated to make the film by a desire to spread awareness of this astonishing archive. However, rather than restrict ourselves to advocacy, we thought we would use this opportunity to be part of the solution. So we are launching the crowdfunding campaign to digitise all of Doc’s film and video footage related to traditions and folk customs.

"If we hit our target, we will be able to secure the material for posterity. The material will be digitised to British Film Institute specifications and housed in the Vaughan Williams Memorial Library in Cecil Sharp House, London. We will also explore how the material can be shared with the communities it documents - and the wider public.”

The crowdfunding campaign has endorsements from folk aficionados including Eliza Carthy, Alan Moore, Bridget Christie, Billy Bragg, Ben Edge and Boss Morris.

Plester grew up immersed in folk as an Adderbury Morris dancer. After drama school and wide acting and playwriting experience, he made the film Way of the Morris telling the story of the 1970s Adderbury Morris dancing revival - in which Plester's family played a key role.

This was followed by the critically-acclaimed documentary portrait of folk icon Shirley Collins – The Ballad of Shirley Collins - also part-funded by a crowdfunding campaign.Plester’s recent acting credits include the Netflix fantasy show Shadow & Bone and next year, he will be seen in a BBC adaptation of Anthony Horowitz's popular Moonflower Murders novel, as well as in an as yet untitled new series for Disney+.

Rewards for contributing to the crowdfunder, include limited-edition signed materials, the opportunity to see your name in the credits and tickets to the red-carpet premiere.