Banbury BID's town centre Easter trail winners announced

The winners of the Banbury Bid’s Easter trail have been announced.

By Jack Ingham
Published 3rd May 2023, 16:36 BST
Updated 3rd May 2023, 16:37 BST

The trail ran from April 1–16 and involved participants using a map to find 10 Easter bunnies that had been placed in shop windows around the town centre.

The BID team invited 10 Banbury primary schools to decorate a 5-foot Easter bunny that was displayed in one of the town's shop windows.

First first prize was awarded to William Hardwell, who won four tickets to Cadbury's World, the Sea Life Centre, and the Lego Discovery Centre in Birmingham.

The three winners of the Banbury BID's Easter bunny trail.The three winners of the Banbury BID's Easter bunny trail.
The three winners of the Banbury BID's Easter bunny trail.

Bella Jackson-Kendall won the second prize of a £50 Entertainer voucher, and Grace Townsend won the third prize of a huge chocolate hamper.

Kelly Black from the Banbury BID said: "The trail was a huge success, with over 500 entries, and drove extra footfall to our town centre.

"We would like to thank the 10 businesses that displayed an Easter bunny in their shop windows and the 10 primary schools that decorated the bunnies for us."

