Banbury BID seeks town information

The Banbury Business Improvement District has brought a slice of sunshine to a town centre street but wants the public's recollections of what the space has formerly been.

The space is the alcove near the bottom of Church Lane and the installation, called a Pocketful of Sunshine, has brightened up this peculiar gap with a sun mural and flower boxes.

What else has this space been used for?

Now the BID want to learn what other incarnations the space had taken over the years.

If you have any recollections of the space in question email the BID at yoursay@banburybid.com.