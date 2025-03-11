Schools, pupils and students in Banbury, Bicester and Chipping Norton areas are being asked for their views on mental health provision for young people.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Schools, colleges and those who use them are being encouraged to take part in the 2025 OxWell student survey on youth mental health. The survey is here with a video introduction.

In partnership with the University of Oxford, Oxfordshire County Council’s public health team is calling on school and colleges to sign up to the project, which enables partners to understand more clearly young people’s mental health and wellbeing to help shape future support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Dr Nathan Ley, Oxfordshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Public Health Inequalities and Safety, said: “By gathering insights directly from young people, the survey ensures their voices are put at the heart of efforts to improve their mental health.

Oxfordshire services want to hear young people's views on mental health provision

“As well as allowing Oxfordshire schools and colleges to learn about and respond to their students’ needs, the data gathered will also inform broader national research on youth mental health trends.”

Schools and colleges can sign up to take part for free by visiting the OxWell 2025 sign-up portal. The survey will run until March 24.

Open to children and young people aged nine to 18, it is a 15-minute anonymous questionnaire completed during the school day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It asks students about their mental health and emotional wellbeing (including their sleep patterns) and their experiences with social media and bullying, school support and access to services.

Experts want to hear from young people and schools about their views on mental health provision

Professor Mina Fazel, Chair of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry at the University of Oxford, who leads the research, said: “Not only does this survey give us valuable insights into young people’s lives but we are also committed to translating those findings into practical measures and plans that improve their mental health and wellbeing.

"That’s why the more children we get taking part, the better the picture we get of what is happening in their lives and minds, and what their priorities are.”

The last survey, undertaken in 2023, provided critical insights into issues affecting the county’s children and young people, such as self-harm, loneliness, vaping and safety, and helped to shape school and council policy on mental health, student wellbeing and bullying.