Banbury beauty salons raise over £1,500 for charity with fundraising day

A trio of Banbury beauty salons raised over £1,500 for the Let’s Play Project charity by hosting a day of discounted services for special educational needs teaching staff.

JH Hair and Beauty, Toni and Guy and the Beauty Above salon, all owned by couple Hitesh and Jay Ravrani, hosted the day of discounted prices on Sunday, October 29.

Open to special education and mainstream teachers as well as any other people working with children, the three salons offered hairstyling services, with all proceeds going to the Adderbury charity.

The salons raised £1,600 in total, which will be used by the Let’s Play Project to help fund after-school clubs, activities, and youth groups for people with additional needs aged between 5 and 25.

Jay said: “As a neurodivergent family, we've experienced the challenges faced by children with special needs and their families.

"This event had a profound purpose: to raise awareness about neurodiversity. We firmly believe that being neurodivergent doesn't make anyone different; it makes them uniquely capable of making a positive impact on society.

"All we need is understanding and support for neurodiversity in children and adults. It empowers individuals with various diagnoses to harness their strengths and abilities while seeking the accommodations and support they deserve.”

The couple behind the salons now want to start up a new hair and beauty training academy, which will be aimed at parents and students who have additional needs.