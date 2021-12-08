Banbury-based Youth theatre company bring live shows straight to your screen

Pete Stays Home among shows set to be shared by Banbury-based youth theatre charity, Cherwell Theatre Company (CTC) with care homes and schools in and around Cherwell throughout Christmas and the New Year. (submitted photo)

With an increase in popularity of live theatre recordings throughout the pandemic, CTC are keen to bring the magic of theatre directly to new audiences, in the comfort of their own surroundings for a truly accessible experience.

Myth II: Heroes and Halfwits was developed by CTC during the summer. A small creative team of writers, designers, musicians, and professional actors came together with a magnificent cast of 30 young people to create an original, 90 minute show, which was enjoyed by over 1,500 people in local outdoor settings.

A perfect blend of drama, comedy, puppetry and musical theatre, the show was written by CTC's artistic director, Tristan Jackson-Pate. It was written as a follow-up to their 2019 show MYTH, a witty yet thought-provoking exploration of the many themes, adventures and misdemeanours of the Greek Gods and those they encountered.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A second 2021 production, Pete Stays Home, is a charming musical piece for families and young children. This original, interactive show was adapted from the book written by Banbury-based Author Karra Macfarlane and illustrated by Kim Hankinson. It tells the story of a bear who must hibernate through the winter with his mother.

As with MYTH II, this 50 minute show was devised and produced collaboratively with a professional cast and creative team, 22 students aged 16-18 and 33 young people aged 11-25. It completed summer and autumn tours reaching over 1,400 children in schools and theatres across the South East and the Midlands.

MYTH II and Pete Stays Home offered many opportunities to young theatre-makers in Cherwell, providing a creative platform to showcase their talents with local communities.

Company Coordinator Stacey White said: “This year has seen CTC explore the role of emerging technology alongside traditional approaches to theatre making. After an exceptionally busy 2021, we are taking a rest from live performances this Christmas, but are delighted to share our work with our community in exciting new ways.

"If you are a care home, school or community organisation interested in streaming our performances free of charge, please email us: [email protected]”

If you’d like to support CTC’s work, they welcome all donations here: https://localgiving.org/charity/cherwell-theatre-company-ltd/