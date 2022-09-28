Banbury-based snooker champion to open new club in town

Banbury snooker star Tessa Davidson will open her own snooker academy to teach and inspire the next generation of players.

Tessa, who is one of Banbury’s biggest sports stars, has recently returned to the game of snooker after a 20-year break.

She now has a rejuvenated passion for the sport and even claimed the women’s World Senior Championships early in the year.

After playing professionally for 10 years and winning the UK women’s title on three occasions, Tessa then dropped out of the game due to sponsorship problems and to raise her family.

She has recently found her way back to the snooker table and wants to share her knowledge with future generations of the sport at the same club she has honed her skills at over recent years.

Tessa aims to start the academy sessions every Monday night, starting on October 10 at Fast Eddies pool and snooker club on South Bar Street, where she will teach and improve upon budding snooker stars’ skills.

Tessa said: “I will be coaching technique to give them the foundations to be able to improve and it will also be fun.

"There will be lots of games and competitions once a month and the young players will also work through a programme which is recommended by the WPBSA (World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association) and they can earn certificates as they reach each level.

"It’s structured learning but with a fun angle!”

Alongside her successful return to the table the Banbury snooker star has also become a WPBSA qualified coach this year and has seen this new role take her around the country sharing her knowledge of the sport.

Last weekend Tessa was coaching at the 2022 World Mixed Doubles competition, which featured the likes of Ronnie O’Sullivan, Neil Robertson, and Mink Nutcharut play, this experience was not only a great opportunity for Tessa to learn more of the coaching side of the game but also gave her a chance to further promote women’s snooker.