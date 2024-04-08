Banbury-based Help for Ukraine charity sends aid to soldiers fighting on frontlines

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The charity - which operates out of the former Debenhams store in Castle Quay - has been collecting, sorting and delivering aid for almost two years.

In that time UK Help for Ukraine/NOXAIDUK has made over 100 trips to Ukraine and Poland, taking with them clothes, food and toiletries for soldiers and civilians affected by the war with Russia.

Tomorrow (Tuesday, April 9), the group will deliver a shipment of toiletries to Ukrainian soldiers currently training in England.

The team at UK Help for Ukraine have spent the past few days collecting and sorting toiletries for the aid delivery.

Jayne Woodger, who spends time volunteering and organising appeals for the charity, said: “We received a request to equip approximately 1,000 Ukrainian soldiers, training in England, with basic toiletries.

"The soldiers will take the toiletries back to Ukraine and return to the front lines. When fierce battles are raging, these everyday items seem a luxury and bring a lot of joy to these brave soldiers.

“At UK Help for Ukraine, we are fortunate to have very generous donors who have helped us fulfil this request.”

The group will send a van load of essential toiletries, including razors, shaving foam, soap, toothpaste,deodorants and shampoo to the soldiers to use when they are on the frontlines.

UK Help for Ukraine/NOXAIDUK was set up in 2022 by Magdalena Kwiecinska and has been based out of the old Debenhams store in town since May that year.