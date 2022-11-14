Banbury auto parts company shortlisted for industry award.

First Line Ltd. has been shortlisted for the Car Supplier of the Year award at the upcoming Independent Automotive Aftermarket Federation (IAAF) Pride of the Aftermarket Annual Awards 2022, which will take place at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Milton Keynes on December 8.

The company, which was first established in 1983, moved to its Banbury headquarters in 2012 and has recently expanded its warehouse facilities to increase capacity to more than 12,700 ft2.

Dan Joyner, managing director at First Line Ltd., said: “We’re proud to be flying the flag for Banbury and be up there amongst some of the industry’s leading aftermarket suppliers in what is set to be a highly contested category. The nomination reflects the team’s hard work and dedication to bringing the very latest and highest quality parts to the industry.”