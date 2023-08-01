Banbury-based bareknuckle champion wants rematch after 'fight of the year'

A bareknuckle boxer that trains in Banbury has called for a rematch after last Saturday’s ‘fight of the year’.

33-year-old British bareknuckle Cruiserweight champion Brad ‘The Bear’ Scott has asked promoters BKB to arrange another clash with Essex-based ex-professional boxer Kevin Greenwood.

The pair’s tough meeting at Saturday’s (July 29) BKB 33 event ended in a draw, with none of the judges being able to separate them after five rounds of bareknuckle boxing at the O2 Arena.

The draw meant that crowd favourite Brad retained his title, although the Oxfordshire fighter felt he may have done enough to secure the win despite suffering cuts to the mouth and nose.

Brad Scott during his 'fight of the year' contender at Saturday's BKB event.

The ex-UFC fighter, originally from Melksham, Wiltshire but now living in Oxfordshire and training out of the Banbury Martial Arts Centre, hopes a decisive win in a rematch will cement his position as the number one fighter at his weight nationally and set up a future world title shot.

Former Olympic bronze medalist, WBC super-middleweight professional boxing champion, and pundit Robin Reid said: "The five-round fight had everything: blood, guts, courage. It has to be one of the fights of the year."

Brad’s opponent suffered a cut to the left eye in the second round, and the Ilford fighter was forced to hold after taking a heavy right hand to the chin in the fourth and again in the final round.

