Banbury ballet teacher's pupils host farewell picnic in her honour after 51 years' dedication

Pupils of Banbury ballet teacher Laurie McDermott gathered for a farewell picnic lunch at Broughton Castle to mark her retirement after 51 years.

A troupe of Laurie McDermott’s adult ballet students organised the fitting swan-song in the beautiful grounds of Broughton Castle last month to mark their appreciation, thanks and respect for her many years of loyal dedication to the art.

Born and raised in Chicago, Laurie was taught by Betsy Herskind, a member of the famous Ballet Russe de Monte-Carlo - one of the most influential dance companies of the 20th century. Laurie taught in Chicago before moving to England in 1981 to make her new home in the tranquil countryside of Oxfordshire – a county she long admired and has come to adore. She has clocked up 51 years’ teaching – up 44 years’ locally of which the last 35 years were at The Mill Arts Centre, Banbury. Her pupils agreed that her professionalism and diligence to the strict discipline of ballet technique created a faithful following of students from far and wide, from beginners to advanced level. Her classes also attracted retired professional ballet dancers - a testament to her impeccably high standards of teaching and attention to detail.

“Ballet is an expressive medium that demands focus, strength and discipline that brings serenity and calm as well as sustaining fitness and stamina,” said long-time student Karen Corradi.

"It's been my oxygen from early childhood. Ballet takes me to another place physically, mentally and spiritually. My heartfelt thanks go to Laurie for her years of dedication and friendship.”

Another of Laurie’s students, Lynne Myall, said: "I couldn't believe my luck when in 1998 I found an adult ballet teacher of Laurie's calibre. Her teaching, beautiful choreography and good humour were a joy and I've made lifelong friendships. We are so grateful; she is going to be greatly missed.”

Rosalind Burgess said: “After years as an adult watching ballet performances from the stalls, Laurie's adult class enabled me to re-live my dream of dancing from when my passion for ballet first began in class, aged eight. Laurie's weekly session was the best tonic I could have wished for.”

The group wished Laurie and her husband Tom every happiness and good wishes for their future life together in a quiet corner of Scotland.