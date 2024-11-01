Banbury autumn craft fair raises over £1,500 for Dogs For Good charity

The Dogs For Good Banbury autumn craft fair raised over £1,500 this year for the charity, which trains dogs to help adults and children with disabilities.

Now in its ninth year, the autumn craft fair is organised by supporters of Dogs For Good to help raise funds for the charity.

Held at the charity’s headquarters just outside Banbury, money was raised through the sale of crafts, raffle tickets, tombola and refreshments.

Tina Williams, regional fundraiser at Dogs for Good, said: “The Banbury supporters group is made up of volunteers who are passionate about our work.

“The group has several talented crafters so holding a craft fair seemed a great way to raise funds, highlight the work of the charity and showcase their talents.

“They were initially held at local venues before moving to our training site in Banbury after we had a refurbishment of our facilities, and they have remained on site ever since.”

Dogs for Good trains dogs to help adults and children with physical and learning disabilities, children with autism and adults with dementia.

Tina said: “We believe that dogs can play a really vital role in supporting people who often feel isolated or disconnected from their community.”

The charity hopes to increase its services so that it grows to support over 4,000 people a year by 2028.

Tina added: “We wouldn't be able to do the work we do without the generous support from our volunteers, local community and community-focused trusts.

“We're always on the lookout for more volunteers in Banbury to help the group with their events and look after our puppies and dogs in training.”