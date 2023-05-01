Banbury author's new book is rubbish - and she couldn't be happier with it!

By her own admission, Banbury author Linda Newbery's new book is rubbish - and she couldn't be happier with it.

Linda is best-known for her fiction for children, teenagers and adults including the Costa Prize-winning Set in Stone, but her latest publication, from Otter-Barry Books, is a picture book for the very young.

Illustrated by Katie Rewse, 'Rubbish?' is subtitled 'Don't Throw it Away', and encourages creativity, inventiveness, co-operation and play. Children and helpers at a nursery school find uses for things that might otherwise be discarded, turning old tyres into strawberry planters, clothes-hangers into mobiles and gift-wrappings into paper hats.

A campaigner with Extinction Rebellion, Compassion in World Farming and Open Cages, Linda has recently published This Book is Cruelty Free: Animals and Us, a guide to compassionate living aimed at teenagers and adults.

She said: "It looks at our daily choices - at what we eat, wear, use, buy and throw away - how they affect animals and the environment, and how we can choose better. Rubbish? continues the theme of environmental awareness by encouraging children to enjoy 'upcycling' and avoiding waste. There's a focus on growing, too - sowing seeds, making a small pond, encouraging wildlife and growing food to eat."

Linda and the publisher Janetta Otter-Barry will donate copies to Banbury's Orinoco Scrapstore and to the zero-waste shop Nothing But Footprints as well as to some local playgroups.

Linda Newbery and Jane Rogers will speak at St Mary's Church Meet the Author evening on May 22, 7.30 pm. Both authors will talk about their environmental campaigning and its impact on their writing.

