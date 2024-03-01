Banbury author sets up walking club to help those suffering with mental health

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Daniel Jones, the creator of the autism and mental health blog livingwithdan.com and author of Living With Aspergers: Daniel’s Story, is inviting Banbury residents to join him.

The weekly walking group, named Walk Walk Talk, has been set up to aid those suffering from mental health difficulties and encourage people to exercise.

Walk Walk Talk meets every Friday at 10am opposite the Oxfordshire Mind hub on Britannia Road, and walk for a short while before stopping in a town centre coffee shop for a chat.

Daniel Jones has set up the Walk Walk Talk walking group to help people with their mental health.

Daniel said: “I set up the walking group because I wanted to help those going through a difficult time at the moment.

"Walking is so good for your mental health, while connecting with similar people is my favourite part. If you’re worried about something, struggling to sleep, or feeling low, come along to my walking group; we’d love to see you.

"I also have Asperger's, so creating a group of my own has been extremely difficult, but I hope it continues to grow the way it’s been doing.”

There is no need to register or sign up to join the group; just turn up and keep an eye out for Daniel, who will be wearing a high-visibility jacket with the words ‘Walk Walk Talk’ and logo of the group on the back of it.