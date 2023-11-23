Banbury author releases second children's Christmas book about 'brave moose'
Following the success of her first title, Mighty Maurice, local author Emily Lloyd-Gale has released a new children’s book, ‘The Moose That Saved Christmas’.
The story follows Maurice on another fun adventure where he and his moose friends help Father Christmas and save the day.
Emily said: “Join St Nick, Maurice, and his brave moose friends on a spectacular festive adventure!
“When St Nick crashes his sleigh in a frightful storm, Maurice and the gang use teamwork, moose-taches, and a sprinkle of magic to try and save Christmas. From multicoloured magical potions to making new lifelong friendships, this is a Christmas the moose and St Nick will never forget!”
Copies of ‘The Moose That Saved Christmas’ and ‘Mighty Maurice’ can be found in Waterstones, Etsy, or by contacting Emily directly at [email protected]
A limited-edition Maurice plush toy is also available as a Christmas gift from Emily.