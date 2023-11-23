News you can trust since 1838
Banbury author releases second children's Christmas book about 'brave moose'

A Banbury author has released her second children’s book about a ‘brave moose’ on a Christmas adventure.
By Jack Ingham
Published 23rd Nov 2023, 15:04 GMT
Following the success of her first title, Mighty Maurice, local author Emily Lloyd-Gale has released a new children’s book, ‘The Moose That Saved Christmas’.

The story follows Maurice on another fun adventure where he and his moose friends help Father Christmas and save the day.

Emily said: “Join St Nick, Maurice, and his brave moose friends on a spectacular festive adventure!

Banbury author Emily Lloyd-Gale has released her second book about Maurice the moose in time for Christmas.

“When St Nick crashes his sleigh in a frightful storm, Maurice and the gang use teamwork, moose-taches, and a sprinkle of magic to try and save Christmas. From multicoloured magical potions to making new lifelong friendships, this is a Christmas the moose and St Nick will never forget!”

Copies of ‘The Moose That Saved Christmas’ and ‘Mighty Maurice’ can be found in Waterstones, Etsy, or by contacting Emily directly at [email protected]

A limited-edition Maurice plush toy is also available as a Christmas gift from Emily.

