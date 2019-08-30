Banbury author launches bid to self publish her book

A Banbury author has set up a Go Fund Me page in order to realise her dream of publishing a children’s book.

Artist Emily Gale is seeking to raise £2,500 to publish her illustrated children’s book, Mighty Maurice.

The book tackles the issue of bullying as the eponymous protagonist, Maurice, is kicked out of his herd and forced to find others who’ll accept him.

Emily said: “It gently encourages parents and children to feel compassion and empathy, and especially with children, the hope is that they’ll remember the message this book gives when life gets hard for them or others.”

The book is aimed at children aged nine and younger and features a colouring in section.

Most authors writing process involves months of writing, rewriting and rewriting some more before anything resembling a finished product is created. Emily’s process, however, was somewhat different.

“In all honesty, it took only three hours for me to write having dreamt about it the night before. However, it took a year or so to edit it to its final copy.”

Emily has had the book privately illustrated and is aiming to have a high quality made book in which to showcase them .

Emily said: “Choosing to self publish means that I can choose to have it printed and bound by UK companies. Most children’s books currently on sale have been either bound or printed or both abroad where the costs are cheaper, sacrificing quality.”

Emily will sign and personally dedicate a copy with donations of £35 and over.

To donate visit www.gofundme.com/f/help-me-to-publish-a-childrens-book.