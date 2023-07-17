News you can trust since 1838
Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Wimbledon 2023: Marketa Vondrousova wins women’s final
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76
Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary

Banbury assistance animal training charity looking for new dog-loving volunteers

A Banbury charity is holding an open day on Tuesday (July 18) to find more dog-loving volunteers to help train assistance pets.
By Jack Ingham
Published 17th Jul 2023, 10:54 BST

The Dogs for Good charity trains dogs to help adults and children with physical disabilities and learning disabilities, including children with autism and adults with dementia.

The charity is inviting people to its headquarters on Banbury Lane at 6pm to find out more about volunteering and providing temporary homes for dogs and puppies.

Head of volunteering and community engagement, Jamie Macdonald, said: "We’re in desperate need of more people who can provide our dogs with a loving and nurturing home while they’re young pups and also when they come in for training.

Most Popular
The Banbury charity Dogs for Good is inviting canine lovers to its headquarters to find out more about volunteering.The Banbury charity Dogs for Good is inviting canine lovers to its headquarters to find out more about volunteering.
The Banbury charity Dogs for Good is inviting canine lovers to its headquarters to find out more about volunteering.

A happy, stable home life is essential to helping them develop into confident, capable dogs who go on to make life possible for the people we support. We’re really looking forward to welcoming people to find out more about what we do and how they can help.

Related topics:BanburyJamie MacDonald