Banbury assistance animal training charity looking for new dog-loving volunteers

The Dogs for Good charity trains dogs to help adults and children with physical disabilities and learning disabilities, including children with autism and adults with dementia.
The charity is inviting people to its headquarters on Banbury Lane at 6pm to find out more about volunteering and providing temporary homes for dogs and puppies.
Head of volunteering and community engagement, Jamie Macdonald, said: "We’re in desperate need of more people who can provide our dogs with a loving and nurturing home while they’re young pups and also when they come in for training.
A happy, stable home life is essential to helping them develop into confident, capable dogs who go on to make life possible for the people we support. We’re really looking forward to welcoming people to find out more about what we do and how they can help.