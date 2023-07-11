Banbury arts and crafts store owner 'gobsmacked' by success of tutorial videos

The owner of The Artery Art Shop and Classes has said he is ‘gobsmacked’ by the success of the shop’s online art tutorial videos.

The shop on Parson’s Street, which is a hub for art in the town, has been uploading daily one-minute-long art tutorial and tips videos to its social media pages since May.

However, within the past four weeks, the shop’s Facebook follower numbers have risen from just a few thousand to almost twenty thousand, with video views growing to the hundreds of thousands in days.

Owner of The Artery, Barry Whitehouse, said: "We are gobsmacked by the level of success of our minute-long tutorials and are seeing huge numbers of followers of all ages and backgrounds from all over the world.

The Artery's owner, Barry Whitehouse, has been creating short art tutorial and tip videos on social media.

"It just shows how the love of art transcends all boundaries. We are such a small shop, so it is staggering to see almost twenty thousand people following our escapades!"