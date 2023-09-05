Banbury artists’ work to go under the hammer for mental health facility fundraiser

A collection of Banbury area artists’ work will go on sale at a charity auction raising money for a new young people's mental health facility in Oxford.

The event at the POWIC Building in Warneford Hospital on September 28 will be auctioneered by Dickinson’s Real Deal TV star Brenda Haller.

All the money raised from the event will go towards Oxford Health NHS Foundation Trust’s Meadow Unit, a new psychiatric intensive care unit that will treat up to eight young people at one time.

Around 30 local artists, including Tom Cross, Anne Marie Cadman, and Miranda Bence Jones from Banbury, and Deddington’s Emma Spellman and Janet Bird, have contributed work.

They include stunning photographic prints and original watercolours, striking textile art, and wood carvings, and will have guide prices of between £30 and £300+.

Brenda Haller, who lives in Chipping Norton and has been involved in the arts world for around 40 years, said: "I had a serious car crash a couple of years ago. My husband had a broken neck, and I had badly injured shoulders, and we were both in hospital for a long period of time.

"The care that we got from the NHS was excellent, and I really want to give something back. This auction also appealed to me with its focus on mental health, as I ended up with post-traumatic stress disorder and have been having therapy.

"I want to encourage anyone who has an interest in art—whether it’s collecting or just appreciating great work—to sign up and come along."