Banbury artists' offered chance at supersized canvas

Aspiring artists are being offered the chance of seeing their work come to life across the side of one of National Express' iconic 14-metre-long coaches.

The UK’s largest coach operator’s brand new ‘Driving Design’ competition is open to creatives between the ages of 16 and 30, who would like to get their artwork seen by millions of people up and down the country.

Could you see your art on the side of a 14 metre long coach?

Chris Hardy, managing director at National Express UK Coach, said: “This is a unique opportunity for up-and-coming artists to showcase their work on a huge platform for a full 12 months.

“The winning design will remain on one side of a National Express coach which will then carry hundreds of passengers to their destinations every day. At 14 metres long, it could be the largest canvas they get to work on.

“Driving Design heavily supports our Youth Promise which we feel very passionately about. We are a big brand with national reach, and we want to use this to help young people get a head start in life.”

All UK-based artists are eligible to submit one piece of artwork for consideration in the form of a painting, drawing, or digital design via email or post before midnight on Monday, June 10. The designs will then be shortlisted by a panel of judges before appearing on the National Express website for a public vote.

Along with the main prize, the artist with the most votes will also receive a free 12-month coach pass, two tickets to Hampshire’s Boomtown Fair in August and a one-to-one development day with an established artist resulting in their work being showcased at this year’s High Vis Festival in Birmingham in September.

Chris added: “We are pleased to be working with the artists of the High Vis Festival. This is a fantastic opportunity for an ambitious artist to not only get their work showcased on a huge scale but to also be mentored and guided by an established group of artists who have been in the industry for over 30 years.”

Now in its second year, the High Vis Festival is a showcase for the ever-growing arts community from some of the UK’s most creative cities.

Craig Earp, artist and co-director of High Vis Festival, said: “We are excited to be involved in this competition. We are all about championing up-and-coming talent and look forward to working with the winning artist to produce something exciting this summer.

“We cannot wait to see their work exhibited amongst those of professional artists at this year’s High Vis Festival. It’s time to get creative.”

Entries should be submitted by email to driving.design@nationalexpress.com or by post to Driving Design, National Express House, Mill Lane, Birmingham, B5 6DD. Artists can share their designs on social media using #NXDrivingDesign.

All entries must include name, age, contact number, email address, a few lines of you would like to win, and must arrive before the deadline of midnight on Monday 10 June.

For full terms and conditions visit www.nationalexpress.com/drivingdesign.