Banbury artist, Beatrice Moreira-Watkins, with one of her pieces named ‘7086,' which is a collection of pillboxes she has stored during her journey with Lupus SLE and various treatments. (Submitted photo)

The new exhibition by local artist Beatrice Moreira-Watkins started on Monday November 15 and runs until Tuesday November 30. The exhibition is on display in the former Hotter store unit in Castle Quay.

The exhibition is centred around how art has helped Beatrice respond and cope with her diagnosis of Lupus SLE.

Beatrice said: "The exhibition is centred around a multi-media response to my diagnosis of Lupus SLE with Secondary Fibromyalgia. I use art therapy as a form of holistic healing for the pain I experience through the auto-immune conditions I live with, but when you look at my artwork you don’t see pain. It becomes invisible just like my illnesses.

"One of the aims of the exhibition is to raise awareness around the illnesses, as well as possibly raising some money towards research and resources for others in a similar situation to mine."

One of the pieces on display is named ‘7086.'

She added: "It's a collection of pillboxes that I have stored during my journey with Lupus SLE and various treatments, which currently involves no oral medication, only chemotherapy every 6 months! It’s often nice to reflect on what my journey has been like and without these pills/modern medicine, researchers and of course my NHS multi-disciplinary team, I definitely wouldn’t be here today.

"Multiple art pieces named 1-50 – these are a form of holistic pain management for me since my pain increased post-stroke. I prefer to reach for my art materials before my painkillers, as a holistic approach to my pain management when possible. It can be hard and sometimes you have to go through more pain to be in less but it’s worth it for me."

