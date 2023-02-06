Banbury area youth drama group gets musical this month with Guys and Dolls

Bodicote Youth Drama Group - the cast of Guys and Dolls

The talented young actors of Bodicote Church Youth Drama Group will perform the musical at Bishop Loveday school and tickets are on sale now.

Guys and Dolls is a musical romantic comedy involving the unlikeliest of Manhattan pairings - a high-rolling gambler and a puritanical missionary, a showgirl dreaming of the straight-and-narrow and a craps game manager who is anything but.

Guys and Dolls takes the audience from the bustle of Times Square, the dance clubs of Havana and the sewers of New York City as it demonstrates the great lengths to which a guy will go when he truly falls in love with a ’doll’.

Guys and Dolls features some of Frank Loesser’s most memorable tunes, including the hilarious Adelaide’s Lament, the romantic I’ve Never Been in Love Before, the exuberant If I Were a Bell and the classic Luck Be a Lady.

Director, Gill Crowther, said “We can’t wait for everyone to see this production; the cast have worked so hard at a musical that many of them had never heard of and they now love it.

“I appeared in Guys and Dolls many years ago and have loved seeing it being brought to life by our fantastic cast.”

Bodicote Church Youth Drama Group is one of the longest running local groups, open to members from 8 – 18-years-old in the OX15, OX16 or OX17 postcodes.

For tickets see www.ticketsource.co.uk/bodicotechurchyouthdramagroup