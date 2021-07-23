Banbury area woman publishes new book - This Book is Cruelty Free

Linda Newbery has published a new book called 'This Book is Cruelty Free.'

Linda had been vegetarian since her early 20s and recently became vegan. She is a long-term supporter of various welfare and environmental organisations and is a member of the campaign groups Authors4Oceans, Wild Justice and Extinction Rebellion. Her first children’s book, Run With the Hare published in 1988 when she was working as a teacher, features a teenager who becomes involved with animal rights, but this is her first non-fiction take on the subject.

Linda said: "This Book is Cruelty Free is aimed at older children and teenagers concerned about animals, wildlife and the planet we live on. The guide will open readers’ eyes to how the everyday choices we make affect animals and the environment, offering insight and giving practical guidance on how we can change our behaviour for the greater good.

A Banbury area woman - Linda Newbery - has published a new book, which explores the impact of society's lifestyle and consumption on animals and the environment.

"Packed with information on how to live a cruelty-free life and how to inspire others to do the same, the book includes sections on how our diet and food choices impact animal welfare and the environment, cruelty-free fashion and beauty, considerations around owning a pet, the role of zoos and animal parks, building an appreciation of wildlife and nature to help mental wellbeing, and waste and recycling.

"Filled with eye catching graphics and illustrations, and complete with tips on how to influence others, how to campaign safely, and how to deal with resistance and counter-arguments, this book is an empowering guide for teens and young adults (and older adults!) who want to make positive change."

The book has been published by Pavilion and available from Bookshop.org with the following web link: https://uk.bookshop.org/books/this-book-is-cruelty-free-animals-and-us/9781843654902?aid=4269