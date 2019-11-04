Banbury area WI members enjoy fascinating talk by Baroness at Northants WI AGM

Actress, author, television presenter, singer, businesswoman and politician Baroness Floella Benjamin brought an audience of Women's Institute members tears and laughter in a special appearance.

Baroness Benjamin was guest speaker at the recent AGM of the Northamptonshire Federation of Women's Institutes.

Press spokesman Barbara Bentley said: "It was our keynote event of the year and what a wonderful occasion it was.

"Our guest speaker, Baroness Floella Benjamin, received a standing ovation following her inspirational talk which brought tears one minute and laughter the next. Her key points were consideration, contentment, confidence and the courage to stand up for what is right."

WI members from all over Northamptonshire, from Oundle in the north, Brackley in the south, Daventry in the east and Raunds in the west converged on the Spinney Theatre, Northampton for the event which was sponsored by Wilson Browne solicitors.