Banbury area WI members enjoy fascinating talk by Baroness at Northants WI AGM

Anne Seckington, county chairman, and a member of Brackley WI, is pictured with Baroness Floella Benjamin

Baroness Benjamin was guest speaker at the recent AGM of the Northamptonshire Federation of Women's Institutes.

Press spokesman Barbara Bentley said: "It was our keynote event of the year and what a wonderful occasion it was.

"Our guest speaker, Baroness Floella Benjamin, received a standing ovation following her inspirational talk which brought tears one minute and laughter the next. Her key points were consideration, contentment, confidence and the courage to stand up for what is right."