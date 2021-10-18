Banbury area waste recycling centre among those set for refresh in November

For safety reasons, Oxfordshire County Council will be shutting each of its centres for two days - although never at the same time - to allow for deep cleaning and essential maintenance to take place. This includes jet washing the sites and structures, repainting lines and safety areas, as well as other general work to improve the customer experience.

The closing dates for the North Oxfordshire sites are:

* Alkerton, near Banbury: Tuesday November 2 and Wednesday November 3

People planning to use Oxfordshire's household waste recycling centres (HWRCs,) including the Alkerton site near Banbury, next month are being warned about a series of short closures to enable essential work to be carried out. (Image from Oxfordshire County Council)

* Ardley, near Bicester: Thursday November 4 and Friday November 5

All closures are on quieter weekdays to minimise disruption, and sites will reopen at 8am the following day. Residents are asked to plan ahead, ideally holding on to their waste until the site reopens or, if that is not possible, visiting one of the neighbouring sites.

More information can be found on the Oxfordshire County Council website https://www.oxfordshire.gov.uk/residents/environment-and-planning/waste-and-recycling/household-waste/household-waste-recycling-centres/closure-hwrcs, including details of your nearest alternative site during the closures.