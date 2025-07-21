Banbury area villages without a Local Plan face finding large lump sums to defend against unwanted planning.

The Government has ended Locality funding which has helped a number of communities create a Local Plan to provide a powerful blueprint to shape their villages.

Hook Norton Parish Council last week agreed to find £20,000 to meet the cost of the village’s Local Plan. Others may not have the funds to do so.

The purpose of Local Plans is to give local communities the means to influence all aspects of local development.

Cherwell District Councillor for Deddington, David Rogers, said: "The last opportunity for a community to have a say in its own future has been defunded.”

Hook Norton Parish Council has promoted a national petition calling on Government to continue grants for community-led Neighbourhood Plans.

The Government’s contributions to neighbourhood planning, once a key symbol of ‘local empowerment’, have become a casualty of England’s devolution and local government reorganisation in last month’s Spending Review.

Neighbourhood plans have given communities legal force to influence what development happens where in their villages.

Ending the grants means parish councils will have to raise the money to produce them alone or they will be vulnerable to speculative development without the legal protection of the neighbourhood blueprint.

38 Degrees says: "Developers will gain disproportionate influence with local policy-making weakened at precisely the moment that central and regional planning is being streamlined.

“The loss of Neighbourhood Planning (NP) and technical support grants is a fundamental shift that risks shattering the core principles of Localism just as they have begun to bear fruit.

“Communities and their town and parish councils, with limited budgets, will likely be unable to adequately fund and provide the technical knowledge to undertake a Neighbourhood Plan (NP). Communities in deprived or rural areas - most in need of shaping local growth - will be disproportionately disadvantaged.

“Wealthier or better-resourced communities may still produce NPs - others will struggle to start or update them.”

The group says loss of technical advice (critical for navigating environmental assessment requirements), site assessments and policy compliance would mean many draft NPs would not meet required basic legal tests. ‘The democratic voice will be significantly muted’ they say.

“It totally undermines the Localism (2011) Act’s intent - that communities should have a real say in where and how development happens.”

The National Association of Local Councils said: “We are bitterly disappointed by the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government's (MHCLG) decision to stop funding for the neighbourhood planning support programme.

“This decision is a significant setback for localism and the highly successful neighbourhood planning initiative which saw parish and town councils at the heart of the 2,400 communities, with more than 1,000 plans approved.”

Locality, the organisation commissioned by MHCLG to deliver the support programme, said: "MHCLG has informed us that, because of the spending review, they cannot proceed with commissioning new neighbourhood planning support services for 2025 onwards.

"Unfortunately, this means that we cannot receive applications for new grants or technical support. We will complete all technical support packages agreed by MHCLG by the end of March 2025 and we have until the end of March 2026 to do so.”