Banbury area villages to benefit from new CPR dolls to help deliver ‘lifesaving’ training skills in Northamptonshire

The new mannequins will be used by the Emergency Services Cadets to teach young people how to carry out CPR and will also be available for the Prevention team at Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue Service to use at community organisations and events.

The dolls are easily transportable as they can be fitted into a small bag and are self-inflatable.

The 10 CPR kits have been funded by Stephen Mold, the Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner for Northamptonshire, and will make a ‘big difference’ as a realistic training aid according to Michelle Bates, a youth engagement officer at Northants Fire and who helps to run the Emergency Services Cadets.

Stephen Mold, the Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner for Northamptonshire launched the use of new portable mannequins to ensure lifesaving resuscitation skills can be taught more easily across Northamptonshire. (Image from Northants Fire & Rescue Service)

She said: “We were really pleased that we were able to buy these mannequins thanks to the investment from the Commissioner. We can use these not only for the Emergency Services Cadets but also as a Prevention department when we go out into schools, organisations and community events.

“CPR is one of the most important skills any person can learn. A little while ago we had some previous Emergency Services Cadets come back to tell us about how, as a result of our training, they were able to save someone’s life on an airfield. It just goes to show what a vital skill it is, as it could be your best friend or a member of your family who may end up needing it.”

The Emergency Services Cadets is open to young people aged from 13 to 18 who have an interest in any of the emergency services, whether it’s police, fire or ambulance. Cadets who study in all three of the specialties are all taught resuscitation skills, including making sure that the area in which they are treating someone is safe and clear from debris. Cadets are taught to check for danger, make sure that the airways are clear and that the person they are treating is breathing.

Stephen Mold, the Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner for Northamptonshire, added: “Being aware of your own safety and being able to help others is one of the finest skills we can give to young people as they grow up.

Stephen Mold, the Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner for Northamptonshire and the fire service launched the use of new portable mannequins to ensure lifesaving resuscitation skills can be taught more easily across Northamptonshire. (Image from Northants Fire & Rescue Service)